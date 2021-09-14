Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $359,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $375.68. 1,207,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

