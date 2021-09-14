Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,910. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

