Investment Management of Virginia LLC Takes $4.17 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,815. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

