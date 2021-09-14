Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $614.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

