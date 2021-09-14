iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Lowered by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,461 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises about 11.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $73,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. 53,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

