iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,928 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 619,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,315,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

