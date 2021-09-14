iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $448.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

