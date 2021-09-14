iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.2% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $448.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,753. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.07 and a 200-day moving average of $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

