iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.79. 931,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

