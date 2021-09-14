iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 651,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $83,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.37. 72,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,991. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

