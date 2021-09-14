Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.84.

ISR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Isoray in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Isoray in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

