Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ITMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.13. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

