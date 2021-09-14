ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 387.60 ($5.06) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.44.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

