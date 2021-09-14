ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

ITM Power stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

