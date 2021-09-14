Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

IVH stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

