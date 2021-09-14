J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $420.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the highest is $430.37 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.