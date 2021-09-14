Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

JCI opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.49. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

