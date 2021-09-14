JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,848

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,651 ($60.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,802.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,853.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a GBX 371 ($4.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $9.13. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider William Jackson purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 31,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,621 ($60.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454,968.06 ($1,900,925.08). In the last three months, insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

