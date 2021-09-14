JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 727 ($9.50) and last traded at GBX 722 ($9.43). Approximately 279,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 298,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 103.57, a current ratio of 103.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.22.

In other JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust news, insider Sally Macdonald acquired 479 shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($8.13) per share, with a total value of £2,979.38 ($3,892.58).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

