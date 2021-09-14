Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

