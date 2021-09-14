Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 101,213 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

