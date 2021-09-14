Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CI Financial worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

