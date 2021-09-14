Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,098 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $1,017,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock valued at $383,267,700. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $278.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $294.23.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

