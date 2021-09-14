Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $794,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TrueBlue by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TrueBlue by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $964.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.