Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $906,000 Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $20,072,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.