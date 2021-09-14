Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,384,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

