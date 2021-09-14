Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Surmodics worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Surmodics by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $139,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $304,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $352,334. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRDX opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $789.87 million, a PE ratio of 569.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

