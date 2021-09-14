Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 88.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,802 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

