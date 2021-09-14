Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Plans GBX 0.64 Dividend

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JGC opened at GBX 267.89 ($3.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 259.59.

In related news, insider Simon Baker acquired 743 shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,285.39 ($1,679.37).

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

