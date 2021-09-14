Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $4.68 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00120338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,569.37 or 1.00015880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.23 or 0.07162994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.96 or 0.00889060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

