Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 105

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Friday. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £967.69 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

