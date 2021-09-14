Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $400.00

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.15), with a volume of 3032102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.56 ($4.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £881.91 million and a PE ratio of 33.99.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

