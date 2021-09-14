Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

KARO has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of KARO stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 6,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,105. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $680.73 million and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

