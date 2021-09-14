Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.93

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 23999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

