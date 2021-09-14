Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 209,084 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 209,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,311,890.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,732,040.17.

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.