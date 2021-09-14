Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after acquiring an additional 306,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,164,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,403,000 after purchasing an additional 174,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,064,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after buying an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

