L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,609 shares of company stock worth $85,440,562. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.