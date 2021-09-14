Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $750.00. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $608.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

