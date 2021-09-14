Lambda Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.04 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $22.04 million and $2.43 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00145367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.12 or 0.00793474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,657,036 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.