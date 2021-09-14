Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.20 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.