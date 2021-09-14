Lattice Token (LTX) Market Capitalization Tops $68.66 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00005135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,592.87 or 0.99857341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.95 or 0.07113141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00885899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Lattice Token Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

