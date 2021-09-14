Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.