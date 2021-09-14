Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $$114.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.