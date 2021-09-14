Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCUT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,939.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,410 shares of company stock worth $187,373 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

