Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 3,569,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,244. The company has a market cap of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

