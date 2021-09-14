Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Buys 3,222 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 3,222 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Limoneira by 60.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Limoneira by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

