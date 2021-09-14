Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

