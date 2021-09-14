Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

