Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $315.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

