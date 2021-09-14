Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after acquiring an additional 320,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

